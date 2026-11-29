Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Wristwatch While Taking Stunning One-Handed |

Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a moment of brilliance on the field as he pulled off a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Devon Conway during the India vs New Zealand Test. The Indian opener showed incredible reflexes and athleticism at backward point to complete the dismissal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Stunning One-Handed Catch

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The dismissal came in the 33rd over when Washington Sundar bowled a flighted delivery outside off stump. Conway went after it with an aggressive shot but could not keep the ball down, sending it towards backward point. Jaiswal quickly moved to his left, stretched out his left hand and grabbed the ball just before hitting the ground.

As he landed, his white wristwatch came off his left wrist, adding another dramatic element to the stunning effort. Jaiswal immediately got back on his feet and celebrated by running a few steps before jumping and punching the air. His teammates rushed towards him, with captain Shubman Gill reaching him first to embrace the fielder.

The Indian players were visibly delighted with the effort, which brought an important breakthrough for the hosts. Jaiswal's sharp anticipation and willingness to throw himself at the ball ensured that Conway's aggressive stroke did not go unpunished. It was also a reward for Sundar, who had patiently built pressure on the New Zealand batter.

Conway walked back to the pavilion after scoring 51 runs off 97 deliveries, with six boundaries to his name. The left-handed batter had spent considerable time at the crease and looked set to build a bigger innings. However, Sundar's flight and Jaiswal's outstanding effort brought his stay to an end.

The wicket was particularly important for India as Conway had provided stability to the New Zealand innings. Sundar managed to deceive the batter with his flight, while Jaiswal made sure the opportunity was not wasted.