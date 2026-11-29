Man's Heartfelt Words For Mohammed Siraj Win Hearts | Concussion__Sub/X

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj received a heartwarming show of support from a fan after missing out on selection for both Tests against New Zealand. In a video circulating on social media, a man was seen apologising to the Indian pacer while he was busy signing autographs for supporters.

The incident took place when Siraj was interacting with fans and obliging them with autographs. As the pacer continued signing, one man approached him and said, "Sorry yaar, aapko khilaya nahi pehla Test match."

Man's Heartfelt Words For Mohammed Siraj Win Hearts

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The remark, which translates to "Sorry, mate, they didn't play you in the first Test match", reflected the support and disappointment of a fan who wanted to see Siraj in action. The man's words appeared to be a heartfelt expression of sympathy for the Hyderabad-born pacer, who was not included in India's playing XI for either of the two Tests against New Zealand.

The fan's comment has attracted attention because it highlighted how closely supporters follow team selections and how emotionally invested they are in their favourite cricketers. While Siraj has not featured in the two Tests, his supporters continue to stand by him.

Siraj has been an important part of India's pace attack in Test cricket, delivering several memorable performances with his ability to generate movement, bowl long spells and provide crucial breakthroughs. His absence from the playing XI in the New Zealand series has also prompted discussions among cricket followers.

The interaction offered a touching glimpse into the bond between Indian cricketers and their supporters. The man's simple apology, delivered while Siraj was signing autographs, reflected the affection fans continue to have for the pacer despite his absence from the playing XI.

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