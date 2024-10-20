 'Yaha Koi Talwaar Nahi Chalegi': Harsha Bhogle Assures Rohit Sharma At Presentation After India Lose Bengaluru Test
India lost the first Test match by 8 wickets to go 0-1 down in the 3-match series. This was their first Test defeat on home soil against the Kiwis in 36 years with their last loss coming way back in 1988 in Mumbai.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
article-image

Popular commentator and broadcaster Harsha Bhogle on Sunday assured Rohit Sharma that he won't be harsh on the India captain after his team's crushing defeat against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test.

India lost the match by 8 wickets to go 0-1 down in the 3-match series. This was their first defeat on home soil against the Kiwis in 36 years with their last loss coming way back in 1988 in Mumbai.

Rohit, who was expecting to be grilled by the waiting media reporters after the second day's play when India collapsed to 46 all out had joked just before the press conference began.

"Chalao talwaar," he had said while sitting before the journalists.

Therefore, Bhogle made his intentions clear to Rohit that he won't be grilling the skipper on this occasion.

"Yaha koi talwaar nahi chalegi," he told Rohit with a smile on his face.

article-image

Rohit dissects India's defeat

"I said in my press conference after Day 2 that we knew it will be sticky early on and challenged with the overcast conditions but we didn't expect to be out under 50. New Zealand bowled pretty well and challenged every corner of our bat and we failed to respond to that," the 37-year-old admitted.

But Rohit wasn't too discouraged by the result and showed confidence in his team to move on from this setback and bounce back in the series.

"Games like these happen. We will take the positives and move forward. There are guys who have been in this situation before. We lost a game against England and won four games after that. Two Test matches to go and we know exactly what is needed from each one of us. We will try and put our best game forward," he concluded.

