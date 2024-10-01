WTC Points Table Scenario: India Remain Firmly Ahead In Race To Final After Series Win Over Bangladesh

Image: BCCI

Team India has strengthened their hold on the top spot of the WTC points table after a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh on Tuesday. India beat Bangladesh by wickets in the Kanpur test. Courtesy of the win India has added 24 points taking their current total to 98 points. India also increases their PCT to 74.24.

Bangladesh has now slipped to seventh place on the standings and are effectively out of the race for the WTC 2025 final after losing two Test matches to India. With only four Tests left after a 2-0 defeat to India, their chances have dwindled.

Image: screengrab

Australia occupy the second spot with 90 points from 12 matches and a PCT of 62.50. Sri Lanka after their win over New Zealand took the third spot with 60 points and a PCT of 55.56.

England and South Africa occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively, while New Zealand take the sixth place after Bangladesh's loss to India. Pakistan and West Indies are ranked eighth and ninth to wrap up the WTC 2023-25 points table.

India's qualification chances for the WTC final after series win over Bangladesh

After the win against Bangladesh, India will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series before taking on Australia Down Under in the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which will have five matches.

Rohit Sharma and his men will now need just three wins in its remaining eight matches to seal a direct spot in the ICC WTC 2023-25 final. The next series will be against New Zealand at home and Team India would want to clean sweep the Kiwis to ease the pressure before the all important tour of Australia.