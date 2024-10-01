 WTC Points Table Scenario: India Remain Firmly Ahead In Race To Final After Series Win Over Bangladesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWTC Points Table Scenario: India Remain Firmly Ahead In Race To Final After Series Win Over Bangladesh

WTC Points Table Scenario: India Remain Firmly Ahead In Race To Final After Series Win Over Bangladesh

Courtesy of the win India has added 24 points taking their current total to 98 points. India also increases their PCT to 74.24.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI

Team India has strengthened their hold on the top spot of the WTC points table after a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh on Tuesday. India beat Bangladesh by wickets in the Kanpur test. Courtesy of the win India has added 24 points taking their current total to 98 points. India also increases their PCT to 74.24.

Bangladesh has now slipped to seventh place on the standings and are effectively out of the race for the WTC 2025 final after losing two Test matches to India. With only four Tests left after a 2-0 defeat to India, their chances have dwindled.

Image: screengrab

Australia occupy the second spot with 90 points from 12 matches and a PCT of 62.50. Sri Lanka after their win over New Zealand took the third spot with 60 points and a PCT of 55.56.

England and South Africa occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively, while New Zealand take the sixth place after Bangladesh's loss to India. Pakistan and West Indies are ranked eighth and ninth to wrap up the WTC 2023-25 points table. 

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In Tests
IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In Tests
Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Devastated After Gunshot Incident, Mobbed By Paps Outside Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)
Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Devastated After Gunshot Incident, Mobbed By Paps Outside Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)
First-Year Law Student Passes Away At NLU Delhi, Third Case Of Suicide In ONE Month, Netizens Links Student Suicides At NLU To Burari Case
First-Year Law Student Passes Away At NLU Delhi, Third Case Of Suicide In ONE Month, Netizens Links Student Suicides At NLU To Burari Case
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling

India's qualification chances for the WTC final after series win over Bangladesh

After the win against Bangladesh, India will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series before taking on Australia Down Under in the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which will have five matches.

Rohit Sharma and his men will now need just three wins in its remaining eight matches to seal a direct spot in the ICC WTC 2023-25 final. The next series will be against New Zealand at home and Team India would want to clean sweep the Kiwis to ease the pressure before the all important tour of Australia.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In...

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 5 Live: Team India Sweep Series 2-0 As They Wrap Up Comprehensive Win In...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 5 Live: Team India Sweep Series 2-0 As They Wrap Up Comprehensive Win In...

WTC Points Table Scenario: India Remain Firmly Ahead In Race To Final After Series Win Over...

WTC Points Table Scenario: India Remain Firmly Ahead In Race To Final After Series Win Over...

Irani Cup 2024: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Blinder To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw During MUM vs ROI Match;...

Irani Cup 2024: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Blinder To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw During MUM vs ROI Match;...

'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During...

'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During...