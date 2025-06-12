 WTC Final 2025: 'My Missus Just Asked Who’s This Dude...': Dale Steyn Pokes Fun At Commentary Panel
The ICC had named the likes of Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Matthew Hayden, Mel Jones, Graeme Smith, Shaun Pollock, Ravi Shastri, Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen and Dinesh Karthik in the commentary panel for the blockbuster clash.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Dale Steyn (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn poked fun at the commentary panel of the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025 amid the second day's play at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Taking to X, Steyn wrote that his wife keeps asking who is the commentator that keeps on asking and requested the netizens to help him find out.

Flying Marnus Labuschagne! Aussie Batter Takes A Blinder On Day 2 Of WTC 2025 Final To Remove Temba...
Taking to X, Steyn wrote the below:

"My missus just asked who’s this dude who keeps talking so much Can you guess which com it is?"

Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc revive Australia's hopes after batting collapse

Meanwhile, South Africa edged ahead massively in the contest on day two when they had reduced Australia to 73/7, with Lungi Ngidi dismissing Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Beau Webster. Kagiso Rabada made the initial two breakthroughs, dismissing Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green. Wiaan Mulder, meanwhile, knocked off Travis Head.

Rabada later returned to get the better of Alex Carey, who made a 50-ball 43 and stitched a crucial 61-run stand with Mitchell Starc. Mulder was also close to getting the wicket of Mitchell Starc, who had edged one to Marco Jansen at gully but the towering bowler had shelled it.

