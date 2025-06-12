 Flying Marnus Labuschagne! Aussie Batter Takes A Blinder On Day 2 Of WTC 2025 Final To Remove Temba Bavuma; Video
Flying Marnus Labuschagne! Aussie Batter Takes A Blinder On Day 2 Of WTC 2025 Final To Remove Temba Bavuma; Video

Flying Marnus Labuschagne! Aussie Batter Takes A Blinder On Day 2 Of WTC 2025 Final To Remove Temba Bavuma; Video

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne pulled off an outstanding catch on day two of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The right-handed batter flung himself out to his right and took it with both hands as Australia got the crucial wicket of Temba Bavuma.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Marnus Labuschagne took a sensational catch. | (Credits: X)

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne pulled off an outstanding catch on day two of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The right-handed batter flung himself out to his right and took it with both hands as Australia got the crucial wicket of Temba Bavuma.

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...
article-image

The dismissal came in the 40th over of the innings sent down by Australian captain Pat Cummins. With the right-arm speedster delivering a full ball outside off-stump, Bavuma went for the cover drive but the 35-year-old failed to get the required elevation. Labuschagne, who was stationed at the region, brilliantly flung himself to take the catch.

Watch the video below:

Bavuma looked exceptionally good for his 36, having shown early intent after surviving a fiery spell from Mithcell Starc late on day one. The Proteas captain's wicket also ended the 64-run stand with David Begingham.

Kagiso Rabada's fifer knocks out Australia for 212 on day one

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada was the chief destroyer for South Africa, who held the upper hand after his fifer restricted Australia to 212 well inside 60 overs. Nevertheless, Australia's pacers also hit back, with Mitchell Starc plucking the wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram with the new ball.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins dismissed Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder, respectively. The South Africans were left reeling at 43/4 by the end of day one.

