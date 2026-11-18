ow India Can Still Qualify For The World Test Championship Final |

India's push for a place in the 2025-27 World Test Championship final begins in earnest on Thursday, when the first of two Tests in New Zealand gets under way in Wellington. Their qualification chances are still alive, but narrow.

India are fourth on the table with 68 points from 11 Tests and a points percentage of 51.52. Only the top two teams reach the final, and New Zealand (72.22), South Africa (71.43) and Australia (69.23) currently sit above them.

How can India qualify for WTC Final?

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India have seven matches left: two in New Zealand, then five at home against Australia between late January and early March. Winning all seven would lift them to 70.37 percent. Six wins and a draw would give 66.67, while six wins and a defeat would give 64.81. Five wins and two losses would leave them on 59.26, which would almost certainly not be enough.

The New Zealand series matters twice over. A 2-0 win would take India to 58.97 percent and cost a direct rival 24 points. New Zealand would then need to win seven of their last eight Tests, including four away against Australia, to overtake a perfect India. Six wins and two draws would leave them at about 68.75.

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Australia series key

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The five-Test series against Australia could settle India's fate. If India win 4-1 or better, Australia's ceiling falls to about 63.6 percent even if they sweep New Zealand at home. A 3-2 result leaves the door open, with Australia able to reach roughly 68 percent.

South Africa face Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka, and look likely to finish comfortably in the top two. That makes India's realistic contest one for the other spot, against New Zealand and Australia. India also need help elsewhere, and splits or draws in the four-Test series between New Zealand and Australia would suit them best.

The bottom line is two wins in New Zealand, then at least four against Australia. Anything less, and India will be relying on other results.