 WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Team India Maintain Top Spot, New Zealand Rise To 4th After Drought-Breaking Win In Bengaluru
Team India still in a good position to reach the World Test Championship final for the 3rd consecutive time.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Team India. | (Credits: BCCI Twitter)

Team India maintained their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table despite a heavy eight-wicket loss to New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, Rohit Sharma and co. likely face a slightly tricky path to the WTC final after dropping a home Test, especially with a gruelling tour of Australia looming.

Read Also
IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5: New Zealand Weather Jasprit Bumrah's Storm In Bengaluru To Go 1-0 Up
Regardless of other results, India will require at least four wins and two draws from their remaining seven Tests to progress to the WTC final, which will lift them to 67.54 percentage points. The Indian team can achieve it, given they will be favourites to beat New Zealand in the remaining two Tests despite the defeat in Bengaluru. Having won the last two series Down Under, Rohit and co. should also start as considerable favourites against Australia.

Australia and Sri Lanka are strong contenders to reach the final too, sitting at No.2 and No.3, respectively. The former are also the defending champions, having beaten India by 209 runs in the 2023 WTC final at the Oval.

"We didn't think we'll be 46 all out" - Rohit Sharma

Following the eight-wicket loss in Bengaluru, Rohit admitted that the score of 46 on day two was inconceivable, but credited New Zealand for using the conditions well. The 37-year-old also suggested that he is confident of India bouncing back in the next two Tests.

"I said it at the press conference after day 1, we knew it'd be a challenge, with overcast conditions and tricky pitch. We didn't think we'll be 46 all out but due credit to NZ. It set us back and games like this will happen. Gotta take the good things forward. We've been here before, conceding home losses, these things happen. Two Tests to go, we know what it takes and will give it all in the next two Tests."

The second Test begins in Pune on October 24.

