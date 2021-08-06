Wrestling: Bajrang Punia beats Iran's Morteza to make Tokyo Olympics semi-final

With brilliant moves in final 10 seconds, India's Bajrang Punia snatched a crucial victory from Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka after trailing for most of the three rounds.

Punia saw a window of opportunity in final seconds and converted that into a top notch win.

Bajrang was under the passivity clock. The Iranian first got a single-leg hold but Bajrang blocked that attack. After the block, Bajrang in a counter-attacking move completed a take down and won 2 points.

He then saw an opportunity to pin Ghiasi Cheka's shoulders on to the mat and made full use of it.

Bajrang got Ghiasi Cheka down and won by fall!!

With this win Bajrang Punia qualifies for the semi-final.

More to follow...