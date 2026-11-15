WPL 2027: BCCI Shifts Mumbai Leg From Brabourne Stadium To Wankhede; Eliminator And Final To Be Held At New Venue

BCCI Shifts Mumbai Leg From Brabourne Stadium To Wankhede; Eliminator And Final To Be Held At New Venue | X @wplt20

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Mumbai leg of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 will now be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, instead of the Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). The dates and fixtures will remain unchanged.

The WPL Governing Council approved the original venues and dates for the fifth edition of the WPL at its meeting on 15 September 2026. Under the approved schedule, the Mumbai leg, comprising Match Nos. 12 to 20, the Eliminator and the Final, was to be played at CCI between 26 January and 7 February 2027, according to a release.

As CCI is also scheduled to host the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027, commencing on February 14, the interval between the conclusion of the WPL and the start of the multi-nation tournament would not provide sufficient time for the pitches to recover.

The change follows a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift the matches scheduled to be played at CCI. The WPL Committee has approved the change, with Wankhede Stadium now set to host all 11 matches of the Mumbai leg.

The WPL 2027 will begin in Vadodara on 14 January, with the first 11 matches scheduled at the venue until 24 January. The tournament will conclude in Mumbai on 7 February, with all matches across both venues scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kiran Navgire, Kirstie Gordon, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Nazma Khan, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Uma Kashvi.

Gujarat Giants: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, G Kamalini, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Orla Prendergast, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Samaira Raghav, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.

Mumbai Indians: Akshita Bhagat, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Bharti Rawal, Disha Kasat, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Latika Inamdar, Natalie Sciver, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Saanika Chalke, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Shweta Sehrawat, Tara Norris, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Arundhati Reddy, Chloe Tryon, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Lauren Bell, Nadine De Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh.

UP Warriorz: Asha Sobhana, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Harleen Deol, Kathryn Bryce, Kranti Goud, Manali Dakshini, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Sahana Pawar, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sneh Rana, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Molineux, Sushma Verma.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)