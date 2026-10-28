WPL 2027 Auction: UP Warriorz Break The Bank To Sign Australian Captain Sophie Molineux For Whopping ₹1.10 Crore

UP Warriorz have unsurprisingly made the biggest purchase of the WPL 2027 Auction in Kochi. The Abhishek Nayar coached franchise walked in with the biggest purse and splurged 1.10 Crore to sign Australian captain Sophie Molineux.

Molineux did not feature in WPL 2026 due to injury but played a part in RCB's title win in 2024. She is also a T20 World Cup winning captain, with Australia lifting the title in June earlier this year.

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Molineux, who was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) title-winning campaign in 2024, attracted a bidding contest between UP Warriorz and RCB before the former secured her services with a final bid of Rs 1.10 crore.

UP Warriorz opened the bidding at Rs 50 lakh, with RCB quickly joining the contest. Her price rose to Rs 95 lakh within seconds before UP Warriorz increased the bid to Rs 1 crore. RCB responded with Rs 1.05 crore, but UP Warriorz made the decisive bid of Rs 1.10 crore to sign the Australian all-rounder.

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Meanwhile, UPW also brought back Australian all-rounder Grace Harris for Rs 30 lakh. UP Warriorz opened the bidding at the base price, securing the services of the player who had previously represented the franchise in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons.