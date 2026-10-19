WPL 2027 Auction: Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Molineux Set Highest Base Price Of ₹50 Lakh; Check Full List | X

England Women's Cricket team star Sophia Dunkley and Australia Women's Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh for the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction. The auction will take place in Kochi, Kerala on October 28. 146 Players are competing for 27 available slots across the five franchises.

Key Players

Dunkley and Molineux will be among the key names to watch as teams look to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season. Their base price of ₹50 lakh is the highest among the registered players, putting them in the top price category ahead of the auction.

Other Highest Base Prices

Indian player G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, along with overseas players Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen have registered at a base price of ₹40 lakh. Meanwhile, 30 players have set their base price at ₹30 lakh adding to the options available for franchises during the auction.

Auction Pool

The auction pool features 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players, including six players from Associate Nations. The Indian group includes 22 capped and 97 uncapped players, while the overseas list comprises 14 capped and 13 uncapped players. With 20 slots available for Indian players and seven for overseas players, franchises will need to plan their bids carefully.

Auction Schedule & List

The TATA WPL 2027 auction is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM on October 28. Teams will look to make the most of their available slots as they build their squads for the next season.

The complete list of registered players is available in the official TATA WPL 2027 auction list.