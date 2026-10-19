TATA WPL 2027 Auction: 146 Players To Go Under The Hammer In Kochi On October 28; Check Full List & Details | X

The player auction for the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 will take place in Kochi, Kerala on October 28. A total of 146 players have registered for the auction and 27 slots are available across the five teams. The auction is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM.

Auction List

The auction list includes 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players. Among the Indian players, 22 are capped and 97 are uncapped. The overseas group includes 14 capped and 13 uncapped players, including six players from Associate Nations. Of the 27 available slots, 20 are reserved for Indian players, while seven are available for overseas players.

Highest Base Price

England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh. Indian player G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Australia's Heather Graham and Australia's Jess Jonassen have set their base price at ₹40 lakh. Meanwhile, 30 players have registered at a base price of ₹30 lakh.

WPL 2027

The auction will give the five WPL franchises an opportunity to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2027 season. With 146 players in the pool and only 27 slots available, teams will have to make careful choices while balancing experienced international players with emerging Indian talent.

The full list of registered players is available on the official WPL website. Click here to check the complete TATA WPL 2027 auction list.