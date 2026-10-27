WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channels And Where To Watch | Image Credit: X/WPL

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction is set to take place in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28, with five franchises preparing to strengthen their squads ahead of the fifth edition of the tournament.

A total of 146 players will go under the hammer, with 27 slots available across the five teams.

WPL 2027 Auction: Date and Time

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The WPL 2027 auction will be held in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28. The bidding process is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST, with all five franchises looking to fill their remaining squad positions before the new season.

The fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

WPL 2027 Auction: Teams and Purse Details

The five franchises will enter the auction with different budgets and squad requirements. UP Warriorz have the most vacancies to fill, while some teams will focus on strengthening specific areas after retaining much of their existing core.

UP Warriorz have eight slots available with a remaining purse of Rs 3.75 crore. Mumbai Indians have six slots to fill but only Rs 90 lakh left to spend, which could influence their bidding strategy.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to strengthen their bench, particularly with Indian backup players. Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants will also aim to address specific squad requirements ahead of the new season.

WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming in India

Fans can watch the WPL 2027 auction live online on JioHotstar. The streaming platform will provide digital coverage of the auction, allowing viewers to follow the bidding action on supported devices.

Viewers can check the JioHotstar platform for the live stream and any access requirements ahead of the event.