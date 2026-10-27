Aakash Chopra Trolled After India's Record Chase; Netizens Share Hilarious Memes Over His '170+ Tough To Chase' Post | X

Former India cricketer and sports commentator Aakash Chopra found himself at the centre of online trolling as India beat New Zealand in record run chase in the IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I on Tuesday. Aakash Chopra was brutally trolled on social media after he shared a post, predicting that 170+ would be a tough run chase. However, Team India managed to chase down the target of 199 runs in just 13.2 overs after Abhishek Sharma smashed record ton.

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Viral Social Media Post

Chopra shared the post on social media and said, "Looks like 170+ will be a tough chase today. #NZvInd." The social media users came up with hilarious memes to troll Aakash Chopra after his prediction went horribly wrong.

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Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came out attacking from the very first ball of the run chase and put the New Zealand bowlers under pressure. Their aggressive approach made the fans to joke about Chopra's prediction as India raced towards the target.

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Netizens React

A social media user said, "Completed in 10 over tell me next." Another user asked, "What made you think like this bro." A user also said, "Hmm it's it's T10."

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A user also said that 170+ was chased down in the first 10 overs of the second innings and that New Zealand needed another 170+ runs. The user said, "170+ is chased in just 10 overs needed another 170+."

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A user adviced him to delete the social media post with a meme. The user said, "Delete this bro." A user also trolled him by saying, "Noob."

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Abhishek, Vaibhav Power India To Victory

New Zealand scored 198/3 in 20 overs after Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 89 off 52 balls, while Finn Allen contributed 40 off 25 deliveries.

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In reply, Abhishek Sharma smashed 113 off just 38 balls to reach his century in 35 deliveries. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added 45 off 19 balls as the duo put on 133 runs for the opening wicket.

India chased down the target in just 13.2 overs, winning by six wickets and taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

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India also set a new record by scoring 118 runs in the powerplay, surpassing the previous highest of 116. With the chase completed with 40 balls to spare, Chopra's prediction went viral among fans, who shared memes and jokes about how quickly India finished the match.