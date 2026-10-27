'You Can't Just Go And Score 50 Off 12 Balls': Abhishek Sharma Responds To Yuvraj Singh's Hilarious Dig After Record-Breaking 113 Against New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma Responds To Yuvraj Singh's Hilarious Dig After Record-Breaking 113 | BCCI/X

Abhishek Sharma responded to Yuvraj Singh's hilarious social media banter after the former India all-rounder joked that the explosive left-hander still could not score a half-century off just 12 balls. Abhishek delivered a sensational performance against New Zealand in the third T20I in Wellington, smashing 113 runs to help India chase down the target of 199 and seal the series. His extraordinary innings prompted Yuvraj to revisit his own legendary power-hitting exploits while praising the young batter's remarkable achievement.

Yuvraj, who is remembered for his incredible six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup, took to social media to tease Abhishek. "You still can’t get 50 of 12 can you. Abhishek Sharma! Looks like two left handers batting in their backyard!" he wrote, drawing attention to Abhishek's aggressive batting and the similarities between their attacking styles.

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Abhishek Sharma Responds To Yuvraj Singh's Hilarious Dig After Record-Breaking 113

Abhishek, however, responded with a dose of humility, acknowledging that scoring 50 runs off 12 deliveries was far from easy. "I mean, I've said this before as well. I don't know what cricket he (Yuvraj) was playing back at that time, but it's not that easy at all. And I would say if any batter wants to go there and bat like that, it's not easy at all. You can't just go and score 50 off 12 balls. It just happens once in a while," Abhishek said.

The Indian opener also stressed that individual milestones were not the priority when he walked out to bat. Instead, his focus remained on contributing to the team's victory, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi providing explosive support during the chase. "But, obviously, as a batter, we don't go for that milestone. We always want to win the game for the team, especially Vaibhav. He's here. So that was the plan, and that's what we want to take throughout the series as well, and it went well," he added.

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Yuvraj later returned to social media with another witty message, this time acknowledging that even he had not managed to score a century in 30 or 34 balls. Praising Abhishek's innings, he wrote, "And I can’t make 100 of 30 or 34 balls. Well played sir Abhishek Sharma! Great innings aur apne single bhi le liye. Good stuff on the other end by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! Devastating combination!" The former India star also applauded Sanju Samson for batting at No. 3 as a complete team man and praised India's bowlers for keeping New Zealand below 200.

Abhishek's explosive century and Sooryavanshi's 45-run contribution helped India complete a remarkable chase and secure the series against New Zealand. Yuvraj concluded his message by congratulating Team India on the series victory, turning the light-hearted exchange into a moment of appreciation for the team's collective performance. The banter also highlighted the special bond between Yuvraj and Abhishek, with the former India star continuing to cheer on the batter he has mentored.