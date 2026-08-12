'Would Love To Finish My Career With A Trophy': David Miller Eyes 2027 World Cup Glory On Home Soil | Credits: Twitter

South African international David Miller, part of Southern Brave in The Hundred 2026, scored 166 runs in eight matches, although his franchise could not advance to the knockouts. Speaking to JioStar, Miller reflected on the knocks he is most proud of, his favourite moment in the TATA IPL, and his excitement about being part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 on home soil.

Speaking to JioStar, David Miller reflected on his longevity in the game and mastering the art of finishing innings:

“Probably the fact that I’ve made a career by batting in the middle order and finishing games, that would be something I’m most proud of. It’s something that takes a long time to kind of conquer and master. I’m still learning all the time, but at least I’ve had a long career in that department, and I’ve really enjoyed going about chasing innings, especially.”

On the knocks he has been most proud of:

“I think the 101 that I scored against RCB, the fact that it was a chase, chasing down a score and scoring a hundred, my first hundred in the IPL, my first T20 hundred, was a knock that felt the most rewarding. I think there was a lot at stake there, and it kind of set my career up if I look back at it now. Then there was another knock that I’ll always remember as well, the one in Durban against Australia. We chased down a score there as well and I scored a hundred, 118 not out or something. So, those two knocks under pressure, scoring hundreds, they’ll always kind of stand out.”

On his favourite moment in the TATA IPL:

“My favourite moment in the IPL... there have been many, but we obviously play to win, so definitely winning the IPL for Gujarat Titans would be that.”

On the goal of winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy:

“Yeah, I am really looking forward to it. For me, it’s a goal that I want to achieve. I would love to finish off late in my career with a trophy. So, for me, it’s a goal that I would love to be a part of that World Cup team. It’s something that is never guaranteed, and I’ll definitely, from now until then, be focused on aiming to make that team and to contribute the best I can. Obviously, it will be very special, being at home in front of our fans, and in a place that I’ve played for so many years. So, it would be fantastic to be a part of that team.”