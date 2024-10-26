'Worst Coach & Captain Duo Ever': Fans Furious As Team India's 12-Year Unbeaten Streak In Home Test Series Ends With Defeat To New Zealand

New Zealand have stunned India by ending their unbeaten streak at home as they consigned the hosts to their first series loss in their backyard in 12 years. The Kiwis won the second Test in Pune by 113 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, thereby also improving their standing in the World Test Championship (WTC). As a result, netizens have come up with various reactions, including slamming Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir for their strategies.

Team India had gone 18 series without a loss at home and last did so against England in the 2012-13 leg. Nevertheless, Tom Latham has become the first visiting captain since Sir Alastair Cook to win back-to-back Tests on Indian soil. Rohit Sharma and co. already had their backs to the wall when they arrived on day three as New Zealand held a lead of 301 runs.

Although they took the remaining five Kiwi wickets, they still had to chase a massive 359. Indian openers didn't hold back, especially Yashasvi Jaiswal as he slammed a 41-ball half-century. India walked at lunch 81/1, but collapsed to 178/7 by the end of the next session, headlined by Rishabh Pant's disastrous run-out.

The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep did their best to delay the inevitable, but the Kiwi bowlers were too good. Mitchell Santner, the mercurial left-arm spinner, was outstanding, finishing with 13 wickets in the match.

Here's how netizens have reacted to the series loss:

This home series is no less than a nightmare for India. Have faced defeat in both the matches India will have to improve its strategy 🙌#INDvNZ #INDvNZ #INDvNZ — Anil Siyag bhopalgarh (@AnilSiyag13) October 26, 2024

Worst coach and captain duo ever — Max Unwell (@thalaterritory) October 26, 2024

There was a captain namedddd kohli 😭😭😭😭 — Ashraf. (@akhunzada74) October 26, 2024

In the legendary words of Michael Cole- The Streak, is over! 😶 pic.twitter.com/9ENSZh7LzP — Fantasy Cricket Tips To Win (@FantasyTipToWin) October 26, 2024

Laga lo aur Nazar...



We did the same mistake in this series as we did in ODI WC finals.



Part timers like Asalanka, Phillips and even Rachin look like Prime Spinners in front of Indian cricket team.



We just took the New Zealand team lightly... But they have always been hard… — Pranjal Parihar (@pranjalparihar) October 26, 2024

Gambhir and Rohit should be ashamed of themselves! So many errors right from toss to pitches. — Ajay AJ (@AjayTweets07) October 26, 2024

Imagine a series where Kane williamson is not part of and India is in full strength with almost all the spinners in prime form, right from Ashwin to to sunder yet we lost the series.



Only Kohli & Rohit to be blamed for this defeat.



Rt if you agree.

Gali do mujhe if you don’t. — Sunny (@being_sunny1) October 26, 2024

Thank You Team India for 12 good years of home Test domination. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 26, 2024

Dear Indian cricket fans,



- 12 years.

- 4331 days

- 18 series



This is the record of ages finally breached 💔#INDvsNZ #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/YqEjJzEvCm — Ash (@Ashsay_) October 26, 2024