 'Worst Coach & Captain Duo Ever': Fans Furious As Team India's 12-Year Unbeaten Streak In Home Test Series Ends With Defeat To New Zealand
New Zealand have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image

New Zealand have stunned India by ending their unbeaten streak at home as they consigned the hosts to their first series loss in their backyard in 12 years. The Kiwis won the second Test in Pune by 113 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, thereby also improving their standing in the World Test Championship (WTC). As a result, netizens have come up with various reactions, including slamming Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir for their strategies.

Team India had gone 18 series without a loss at home and last did so against England in the 2012-13 leg. Nevertheless, Tom Latham has become the first visiting captain since Sir Alastair Cook to win back-to-back Tests on Indian soil. Rohit Sharma and co. already had their backs to the wall when they arrived on day three as New Zealand held a lead of 301 runs.

Although they took the remaining five Kiwi wickets, they still had to chase a massive 359. Indian openers didn't hold back, especially Yashasvi Jaiswal as he slammed a 41-ball half-century. India walked at lunch 81/1, but collapsed to 178/7 by the end of the next session, headlined by Rishabh Pant's disastrous run-out.

The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep did their best to delay the inevitable, but the Kiwi bowlers were too good. Mitchell Santner, the mercurial left-arm spinner, was outstanding, finishing with 13 wickets in the match.

Here's how netizens have reacted to the series loss:

