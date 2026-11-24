Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed the fastest ever hundred in list A cricket with a century in just 28 balls. The 15-year-old was on a six-hitting spree in Doha, smashing 15 sixes in just 28 balls. It is the fastest century by an Indian across formats and the second fastest in all cricket.

Vaibhav on six-hitting spree

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batted like a man possessed as he tore the UAE attack apart in Doha. Chasing 250 to win, the 15-year-old treated the match like a range hitting session, targetting sixes and clearing the boundary with regular ease.

He reached his half-century in 16 balls and then got his next 50 in just 12 balls. Before Sooryavanshi, the fastest List A ton belonged to Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who achieved it in 29 balls.

Fastest centuries in List A cricket

28 balls: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - India A vs UAE, Doha, 2026

29 balls: Jake Fraser-McGurk (125) – South Australia v Tasmania, Adelaide, 2023–24

31 balls: AB de Villiers (149) – South Africa v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2014–15

32 balls: Sakibul Gani (128) – Bihar v Arunachal Pradesh, Ranchi, 2025–26

33 balls: Ishan Kishan (125) – Jharkhand v Karnataka, Ahmedabad, 2025–26

Most sixes by an Indian

Sooryavanshi now also holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian in a List A innings.