Ibrar Ahmad Gives Aggressive Send-Off To Abhishek Sharma After LBW Dismissal | X

Tempers flared during India's A clash against the United Arab Emirates in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 as Ibrar Ahmad and Abhishek Sharma were involved in a heated exchange following the Indian opener's dismissal. Ahmad dismissed Abhishek LBW and followed it up with an aggressive send-off, sparking a fiery verbal exchange between the two players.

The incident took place after Ahmad trapped Abhishek Sharma leg-before-wicket. Having managed to get the better of the explosive Indian batter, the UAE bowler celebrated animatedly and appeared to give him an aggressive send-off as he made his way back to the pavilion.

Ibrar Ahmad Gives Aggressive Send-Off To Abhishek Sharma

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Abhishek, however, did not seem pleased with the bowler's reaction. The Indian opener exchanged heated words with Ahmad, with the two engaging in a brief but intense confrontation following the dismissal. The exchange added an extra layer of drama to the contest, with emotions clearly running high.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!