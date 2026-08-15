World Padel League Season 4: VB Realty Cheetahs Edge Khan Tigers 14-12 In Eliminator, Advance To Qualifier

VB Realty Cheetahs defeated Khan Tigers 14-12 in a three-set Eliminator to advance to the World Padel League Season 4 Qualifier | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: Day 4 of the Akcel World Padel League Season 4, powered by SpiceJet, began with an important Eliminator between VB Realty Cheetahs and Khan Tigers, with a place in the Qualifier at stake. The Cheetahs came through in a close contest to secure a 14-12 victory.

Cheetahs Take Opening Set

The opening set saw Jesus Moya and Jon Sanz of the Cheetahs face Andres Lancha and Lucas Campagnolo of the Tigers, with the Cheetahs taking the set 6-3 after a closely fought start. Moya and Sanz managed to make the most of their chances as the set progressed to give the Cheetahs the early advantage.

The Tigers responded in the second set, as Javi Garcia and Inigo Jofre took on Coki Nieto and Lucho Capra. The Tigers put together a strong performance to win the set 6-2 and level the contest.

With the match finely poised, Aranzazu Osoro and Carla Mesa faced Raquel Eugenio and Alejandra Alonso in the decider. Both pairs stayed close through the set, but the Cheetahs finished strongly to take the final set 6-3.

About World Padel League

The World Padel League (WPL), licensed and managed by Iconik Sports and Events Ltd., is a premier franchise-based global padel tournament that unites top-ranked international players, celebrity team owners, and high-octane padel action. After debuting in the UAE and making its India entry in February 2025, WPL has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting sporting spectacles in the region.

With a strong focus on delivering high-calibre sporting action, immersive fan experiences, and unmissable courtside action, WPL is setting new benchmarks for the sport’s growth and appeal. The league continues to play a pivotal role in introducing padel to new audiences, while building an engaged community of fans and players across geographies.

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