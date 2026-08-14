World Padel League Season 4 Day 3: Aussie Mavericks Jaguars Continue Strong Run, Khan Tigers Go Down 19-9 | Darpan singh

After two long days of action-packed games at the World Padel League, Match Day 3 brought another round of important games as teams looked to build on their performances. Aussie Mavericks Jaguars got off to a strong start, putting in a dominant display against Khan Tigers to register their second win of the tournament and complete a convincing 19-9 victory.

Khan Tigers vs Aussie Mavericks Jaguars

The opening set saw Claudia Jensen and Alejandra Alonso of the Jaguars face Martina Fassio and Raquel Eugenio of the Tigers, with the Jaguars pulling away after a closely fought start to take the set 6-2. The Jaguars found their rhythm as the set progressed, with Jensen and Alonso controlling the longer exchanges and making the most of their chances.

The second set saw Ignacio Piotto and Enzo Jensen maintain the momentum with a clinical 6-2 win over Javi Garcia and Inigo Jofre. This gave the Jaguars a firm grip on the match and took the overall score to 12-4.

The Tigers showed their fighting spirit in the final set, with Aris Patiniotis and Lucas Campagnolo pushing Pol Hernandez and Guille Collado in the closest contest of the evening. The two pairs stayed close throughout, with the Tigers continuing to challenge the Jaguars, but the Jaguars held their composure in the closing stages to edge the decider 7-5 and complete the victory.

Darpan singh

About World Padel League

The World Padel League (WPL), licensed and managed by Iconik Sports and Events Ltd., is a premier franchise-based global padel tournament that unites top-ranked international players, celebrity team owners, and high-octane padel action.

After debuting in the UAE and making its India entry in February 2025, WPL has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting sporting spectacles in the region.

With a strong focus on delivering high-calibre sporting action, immersive fan experiences, and unmissable courtside action, WPL is setting new benchmarks for the sport’s growth and appeal.

The league continues to play a pivotal role in introducing padel to new audiences, while building an engaged community of fans and players across geographies.

For further information, please visit:

· Website: World Padel League

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