World Olympic Day: All You Need To Know

The celebration of sport, good health, and community is known as World Olympic Day. Every year on June 23, it encourages people all across the world to move with purpose and be active. At the Sorbonne in Paris, where Pierre de Coubertin campaigned for the resuscitation of the Ancient Olympic Games on June 23, 1894, participants from all around the world will remember the day the International Olympic Committee was established.

The World Olympic Day depicts making the world a better day through sport and dates back all the way to 1947. At the 41st International Olympic Committee session in Stockholm, Sweden, Doctor Gruss, a Czech IOC member, proposed the notion of a global Olympic day, which would designate a day to honour everything the Olympic Movement stands for.

A few months later, in January 1948, during the 42nd IOC Session in St. Moritz, Switzerland, the concept was approved. The National Olympic Committees were tasked with organising this occasion, and the date honours a significant occasion in the development of the Olympic Movement.

On June 23, 1948, the first-ever Olympic Day was observed. Portugal, Greece, Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Great Britain, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Belgium staged an Olympic Day in their respective nations, and at the event, Sigfrid Edström, the IOC President at the time, spoke to young people all across the world. The IOC first suggested that all NOCs hold an Olympic Day to support the Olympic Movement in the 1978 version of the Olympic Charter.

Theme for World Olympic Day 2023:

The goal of this year's Olympic Day, which has the slogan "Let's Move," is to encourage individuals all across the world to include daily physical activity into their schedules.

Even while the world is moving more quickly than ever, data indicates that people are moving less, with over 80% of young people failing to attain the daily activity level advised for the best mental and physical health. This 23 June is the start of a new global movement to make time to move.

What happens on World Olympic Day?

Five million people are anticipated to participate in events taking place all around the world to commemorate Olympic Day and honour the principles of sustainability, inclusion, and solidarity. Everyone will get the chance to participate in a fun, all-inclusive 30-minute workout on June 23, 2023, which will be broadcast on Olympics.com and throughout our social media channels under the handle @Olympics.

With their Olympic Day festivities, national Olympic committees throughout the world are also getting inventive in an effort to involve everyone, regardless of age, gender, social background, or level of athletic skill. Even the event itself has been included in certain nations' curricula. These days, a lot of people hold Olympic Day races around the globe to commemorate it, including one in Lausanne, the Olympic Capital and home of the IOC.

The Olympic Run was first launched in 1987 and has been a massive success.