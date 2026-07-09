World No. 1 T20I Batter Ishan Kishan's Poor Run Continues As India Star Falls For 4 In 4th T20I Against England | X

Indian wicket-keeper batsman and World No.1 batter in T20Is Ishan Kishan's struggles with the bat continued in the fourth T20I against England as he was dismissed for just 4 runs off 6 balls in Bristol on Thursday. After India won the toss and chose to bat first, Kishan failed to make an impact which extends his disappointing run in recent T20Is.

Kishan had also gone through a difficult T20I series against Ireland before the England tour. He managed only 13 runs in two matches, scoring 1 and 12, although he still climbed to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings because the rankings consider performances over a longer period rather than just one series.

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His form has remained inconsistent in the ongoing five-match series against England. In four matches, Kishan has scored 66 runs at an average of 16.50. His only notable innings came in the second T20I, where he made 49 off 40 balls, narrowly missing a half-century.

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Kishan's scores in the series:

1st T20I: 0 (2)

2nd T20I: 49 (40)

3rd T20I: 13 (9)

4th T20I: 4 (6)

With India looking for consistency at the top of the order, Kishan will be hoping to return to form in the final T20I after another disappointing outing against England.

His form is concerning as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 hero Sanju Samson has been ousted and is waiting for a chance to make his another comeback to the team.