'Kya Kar Raha Hai Yaar?': Abhishek Sharma's Frustration Boils Over At Ishan Kishan After Costly Mix-Up During IND vs ENG 1st T20 | Video

mufaddal_vohra/X

India's innings in the first T20I against England got off to a disastrous start after a costly mix-up between Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan resulted in an early run-out, leaving the former visibly frustrated. The unfortunate moment unfolded in the opening overs as confusion between the two batters handed England an early breakthrough.

The incident occurred when both batters hesitated while attempting a quick single. As the pair found themselves stranded at the same end, England completed a comfortable run-out to dismiss Ishan Kishan. Television cameras immediately caught Abhishek Sharma expressing his frustration, appearing to say, "Kya kar raha hai yaar?" as Kishan walked back to the pavilion after the costly misunderstanding.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The dismissal came as a major setback for India, who were hoping for a solid partnership after being put under pressure early in the contest. Kishan's wicket left the visitors needing to rebuild their innings, while Abhishek had to quickly regain his composure and shift his focus back to the game.

The clip of Abhishek's animated reaction quickly went viral on social media, with fans debating the mix-up and sympathizing with the opener's frustration. Many pointed out that poor communication between batters has often proved costly in T20 cricket, especially during the powerplay when every wicket carries extra significance.