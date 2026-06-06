World No. 1 Minakshi, Deepak To Lead India’s Challenge At World Boxing Cup 2026 In China | file photo

New Delhi: World No. 1 Minakshi and seasoned campaigner Deepak will spearhead India’s challenge at the World Boxing Cup 2026 (Stage 2), scheduled to take place in Guiyang, China from June 15 to June 21. India enters the tournament on the back of an impressive run in the previous World Cup cycle, where the team consistently secured multiple medals across stages and delivered a strong overall tally in the finals, underlining its growing stature on the global stage.

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The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has named a well-rounded squad featuring a blend of established performers and emerging talent across both men’s and women’s categories. India currently stands third globally in terms of overall Top 10 ranked athletes, including a second-place position in the women’s category and fourth in the men’s. Notably, India leads the world in the women’s division when it comes to Top 3 ranked athletes, highlighting its dominance at the elite level.

The tournament presents a key opportunity for Indian boxers to gain valuable ranking points and continue building momentum in a crucial competitive season.

Speaking on the squad, BFI President Ajay Singh said, “The World Boxing Cup is an important platform for our athletes to test themselves against top international competition. The systems and structures we have put in place are now consistently translating into results, with strong performances across weight categories. We are seeing depth like never before, and this consistency is helping India establish itself as one of the leading boxing nations in the world.”

In the women’s division, Minakshi (51kg) leads a formidable lineup alongside Poonam (54kg), Prachi (57kg), and Mahi Lama (60kg). The squad is further strengthened by Saneh (65kg), Gitimoni G (70kg), Sanamacha C (75kg), Naina (80kg), and Alfiya Tarannum Akram Khan Pathan (+80kg), ensuring strong representation across weight categories.

On the men’s side, Deepak (70kg) brings experience and leadership, supported by Rishi S (50kg), Nikhil (55kg), and Anmol (60kg). Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Malsawmtluanga (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), and Harsh Choudhary (90kg) add depth, while Sawan G (+90kg) rounds off the squad in the super heavyweight division.

The team has been training at the national camp, with preparations focused on technical sharpness, fitness, and tactical execution ahead of the tournament.

India heads into the competition with sustained success at recent international events, including strong performances at the World Boxing Cup stages and the World Championships, reflecting the steady rise of Indian boxing on the global stage.

Indian Squad for World Boxing Cup 2026 (Stage 2)

Women:

Minakshi (51kg), Poonam (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Mahi Lama (60kg), Saneh (65kg), Gitimoni G (70kg), Sanamacha C (75kg), Naina (80kg), Alfiya Tarannum Akram Khan Pathan (+80kg)

Men:

Rishi S (50kg), Nikhil (55kg), Anmol (60kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Deepak (70kg), Malsawmtluanga (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg), Sawan G (+90kg)