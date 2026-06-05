India U18 Men's Hockey Stuns Pakistan 5-3 In Asia Cup Semi-Final, Ashish Tani Purti Scores Four Goals | X

Kakamigahara: The Indian U18 Men's Hockey Team showed incredible character to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in a high-voltage semi-final match of the U18 Men's Asia Cup 2026 on Friday.

Trailing 2-3 until the final quarter, India produced an outstanding attacking display in the final minutes to secure their place in the summit clash, according to a press release.

The match began with a quiet and tense opening, as both teams fought hard for control in the midfield. India found their rhythm in the 12th minute when a brilliant run from their own half forced a defensive error from Pakistan, earning India a penalty stroke. Forward Ashish Tani Purti (12') stepped up and calmly converted it to give India an early 1-0 lead, which they maintained until the end of the first quarter.

Pakistan came out playing aggressively in the second quarter and won their first penalty corner in the 16th minute. Indian goalkeeper Ayush Rajak and defender Ansh Bahutra combined perfectly to save a powerful dragflick from Ahmad Uzair. Pakistan kept pressing and found their equaliser in the 27th minute when Adeel intercepted a pass, broke through the defence, and scored a field goal to make it 1-1 at halftime.

The third quarter saw intense action from both sides. India reclaimed the lead in the 35th minute when Shahrukh Ali (35') capitalised on quick passing and smashed the ball into the net. However, the joy was short-lived as Pakistan responded just two minutes later through a field goal by Muhammad Farhan Aslam in the 37th minute. Pakistan then took the lead for the first time in the 42nd minute when Uzair Ahmad Qureshi converted a penalty corner with a precise dragflick, leaving India trailing 2-3 at the end of the third quarter.

With their tournament life on the line, India launched a furious attack in the final quarter. The pressure forced a green card for Pakistan's Muzammil Saeed in the 46th minute, and India immediately won consecutive penalty corners. Ashish Tani Purti (49') fired home a superb dragflick from the second penalty corner to level the score at 3-3.

India completely dominated the following minutes, earning a series of penalty corners. Though Pakistan's defence blocked a few attempts, they could not stop the Indian frontline for long. In the 53rd minute, Ashish scored another brilliant penalty corner to complete his hat-trick and put India ahead 4-3.

With just four minutes left on the clock, India won another penalty corner, and Ashish (56') hit the back of the net once again to score his fourth goal of the match, extending the lead to 5-3. The Indian boys held their composure in the dying minutes of the game to defend their lead successfully and book their place in the final.

India will take on Japan in the final of the U18 Men's Asia Cup on Saturday at 3:30 PM IST.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)