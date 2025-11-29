'World Is Full Of Fake People..': Punjab Kings Star Harpreet Brar Hilariously Claps Back At 'Fraud' Fan; VIDEO

Harpreet Brar is no stranger in Indian cricket circles. A long time servant of Punjab cricket, the left-arm spinner rose in prominence with his stint with Punjab Kings. Brar was part of the squad that reached the final earlier this year.

Brar shared an incident with a 'fake fan' on Friday. Brar featuring for Punjab in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali was greeted by a group of fans while on the team bus. The fan handed Harpreet his phone, claiming to be his fan and asking for a selfie. Brar discovered that he was not being followed on social media.

In a video on Snapchat, Brar said, "I got a guy who told me, I am your fan. He gave me his phone & he is not even following me. This world is full of fake people."

The fan instantly hit the follow button hoping to still get a selfie with the Punjab cricketer. Brar however let out a typical un-filtered response saying, "Now it is of no use. Come back day after."

Brar is known to be a wily operator with the ball. He first played for Punjab Kings in 2018 and has been a constant part of the franchise since. The left-armer's ability to contribute with both bat and ball make him a valuable cog in the Kings set up.

The 30-year-old has 35 wickets in his IPL career, including the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. In the 2025 season, Harpreet played 8 matches, picking up 10 wickets.

It was his best season with a strike rate of 13 and an average of less than 20. Punjab Kings had no hesitation in retaining the 30-year-old as they look to build on their final run.