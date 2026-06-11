World Cup Fever Grips Mexico City As Massive Crowds Descend On Azteca Stadium Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match | VIDEO

Mexico City has been swept up by World Cup fever, with thousands of fans gathering outside the iconic Azteca Stadium more than four hours before the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa.

Videos circulating on social media showed huge crowds assembling around the venue early Thursday morning, with supporters eager to be among the first to enter the stadium. Long queues formed outside the gates as fans wearing Mexico jerseys, waving flags and singing chants created a festive atmosphere well before kick-off.

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Minutes after 8:00 am local time, the doors of the Estadio Ciudad de México — the official tournament name for the stadium during the World Cup — were opened, prompting a surge of excitement among the waiting supporters. By then, thousands had already packed the surrounding streets despite the match still being several hours away.

More than 80,000 spectators are expected to attend the tournament opener, making it one of the biggest sporting events ever hosted in the Mexican capital. The opening match marks the beginning of a historic World Cup jointly hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

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The scenes outside the stadium highlighted the anticipation surrounding the tournament, with fans arriving from across Mexico and various parts of the world to witness the opening ceremony and the first game of the competition.

Authorities have deployed extensive security and transport measures around the venue to manage the influx of supporters and ensure smooth access to the stadium. The festive atmosphere continued to build throughout the morning as the countdown to the opening whistle gathered pace.

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Earlier, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum ordered federal government employees in Mexico City to work from home and suspended classes on June 11 as the city prepares to host the opening events of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The hosts face off against South Africa with the opening ceremony set to feature the likes of Shakira, Tyla and Burna Boy.