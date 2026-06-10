FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Set To Launch Historic Tournament Across 3 Nations With Star-Studded Celebrity Appearances

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin with a grand and unprecedented celebration, as the opening ceremony will be held across three host nations, Mexico, Canada, and the United States, marking the first time in tournament history that multiple opening events will kick off the competition.

The opening festivities will begin on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City at the iconic Estadio Azteca, ahead of the tournament’s first match between Mexico and South Africa. A second ceremony will take place in Toronto on June 12 before Canada’s opening fixture, followed by the final celebration in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium before the USA vs Paraguay clash.

Star-Studded Performances Expected

The ceremonies are expected to feature a blend of global and regional music icons. In Mexico City, artists such as J Balvin, Tyla, Mana, Belinda, and Lila Downs are among the headliners, showcasing a mix of Latin and international talent.

In Canada and the United States, performances are expected from major global stars including Michael Buble, Katy Perry, and Future, adding further entertainment value to the historic kickoff events.

Timing and Format

Each ceremony is scheduled to begin roughly 90 minutes before the respective opening matches, combining live music, cultural showcases, flag presentations, and team introductions. The format aims to celebrate all participating teams while enhancing the fan experience in stadiums and for global audiences watching at home.

How to Watch Live

Fans around the world will be able to watch the opening ceremony and matches through official broadcast partners. In India, matches are expected to be available via major sports broadcasters and streaming platforms, with coverage beginning early morning due to time zone differences.

A Historic Start to Football’s Biggest Tournament

With 48 teams, 104 matches, and three host nations, the 2026 World Cup is already the largest edition in history. The multi-city opening ceremony reflects FIFA’s expanded vision of the tournament as not just a sporting event, but a global cultural celebration.

As anticipation builds, fans worldwide are preparing for a month-long spectacle that blends football, music, and international unity on an unprecedented scale.