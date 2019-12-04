World champion Prashant More leads Indian charge

Pune: World champion Prashant More led the Indian charge along with newly crowned Swiss League Event winner Zaheer Pasha, in the league phase of the men’s singles in the 8th International Carrom Federation Cup, at the PYC Gymkhana’s air-conditioned auditorium, here on Wednesday.

The fifth round saw Prashant quell the challenge of Mohd Hemaet Molla of Bangladesh at 25-11 and 25-9. Zaheer too was at his best when he demolished Adam Adil from Maldives 25-4 and 25-9.

But the day’s most emphatic win was registered by Sri Lankan Niashantha Fernando who blanked Pierre Dubois, the French national champion by 25-0 and 25-2. With that the former World Champion has sent a stern message to the talented Indians who may cross his path in the knockout stages.

The Indian women too showed their class in the third round of the pre-quarter final league. Ayesha Sajid a multiple international medals winner beat Joseph Roshita 25-14 and 25-8 after some initial resistance. Rashmi Kumari a world champion in 2000 and 2012 was also unrelenting while demolishing Rebecca Dalrine also of Sri Lanka at 25-11 and 25-15. The third Indian lady, reigning champion S Apoorva beat M Chitradevi (Sri Lanka) 25-16 and 25-1.