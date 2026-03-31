World Champion D Gukesh Scales Back Tournament Schedule After Disappointing Run To Prioritise Title Defence

Reigning world champion D. Gukesh on Tuesday decided to scale back his tournament schedule following a disappointing performance this season. | X @DGukesh

Chennai: Reigning world champion D. Gukesh on Tuesday decided to scale back his tournament schedule following a disappointing performance this season, opting to play only two Grand Chess Tour events in 2026 to prioritise training and preparation for his title defence.

Gukesh's inconsistent run has seen him endure an early exit as top seed at the Chess World Cup in November 2025 at home. It was followed by lowly finishes at the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in December, a 10th-place result after tie-breaks at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, and a ninth-place result at the recently concluded Prague Chess Festival.

"My performance in the last few events has been quite disappointing, not just for me, but for all of you who support me," wrote Gukesh on 'X', something he does not do very often.

My performance in the last few events has been quite disappointing, not just for me, but for all of you who support me.



In order to find my best form my team and I have decided that I should compete with slightly less intensity over the next few months. Consequently, we feel it… pic.twitter.com/EmtAE3hn6c — Gukesh D (@DGukesh) March 31, 2026

"In order to find my best form my team and I have decided that I should compete with slightly less intensity over the next few months. Consequently, we feel it is in my best interest to skip long events away from home to allow for more dedicated training time," he added, indicating his priority from now on would be preparing to defend the world title he won by beating Ding Liren of China in Singapore in 2024.

The decision could prove to be a strategic pause to reset after a string of early exits, though it is certain to draw close attention from the chess fraternity.

Gukesh's opponent for the FIDE World Chess Championship later this year is currently being decided at the FIDE Candidates Tournament in Cyprus, where eight competitors are battling it out, with the winner earning the right to challenge him for the title.

Gukesh added that he had requested the organisers of the Grand Chess Tour to allow him to play only two events this season, a request they supported.

"With this in mind, I approached the Grand Chess Tour organisers and asked to play only two European Rapid & Blitz events. They were very supportive and understanding, and we agreed that I would participate in the Rapid & Blitz tournaments in Warsaw and Zagreb this year.

"I'm very grateful for their support. Respectfully, I am not planning to play any other events during the Grand Chess Tour schedule and will certainly be back for the full Grand Chess Tour in the future," he added.

With Gukesh opting not to play the full Grand Chess Tour, the organisers have brought in reigning World Cup champion Javokhir Sindarov as his replacement.

"Reigning World Cup champion Javokhir Sindarov will join the 2026 Grand Chess Tour as a full tour participant, replacing Gukesh Dommaraju, who has withdrawn from the full tour to focus on training but will still compete in select Grand Chess Tour events in Warsaw and Zagreb.

"Sindarov will compete in Warsaw, Bucharest and both Saint Louis events, bringing his dynamic play and recent World Cup-winning form to the Tour," wrote Grand Chess Tour on 'X'.

Gukesh will next play in the Euro 26,000 Masters Chess Menorca in Spain from April 7-12.

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