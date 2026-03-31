How A Self-Taught Suraj Mashi Bagged The Men’s 5000m Silver Medal With Borrowed Spikes In The Khelo India Tribal Games

Suraj Mashi and his few friends training at the athletics track in Nashik are busy doubling up as wide eyed fan boys watching their seniors do the drills to improve their performance. |

Jagdalpur, March 31: Suraj Mashi and his few friends training at the athletics track in Nashik are busy doubling up as wide eyed fan boys watching their seniors do the drills to improve their performance. Only difference being, they are busy taking mental notes that they can implement when they begin their training drills.

Suraj is part of a group of tribal athletes who can’t really afford to pay for a coach every month and have to rely on whatever help they could get to improve their performance as running is the only skill that has brought them this far and can one day change their life for the better.

“The coaching fee is Rs 4000 per month. I can’t afford. I stay on rent in Nashik to study and have to pay rent, which I earn from running in races in Maharashtra and Gujarat. So I train by myself and seek advice from seniors or Tribal department coaches when I get stuck,” said Suraj, who bagged the silver medal in the men’s 5000m race in the athletics competition in the Khelo India Tribal Games here on Sunday.

Instead Suraj pays Rs 300 a month to use the facility and trains with second hand shoes and spikes. However, with his spikes quite worn out, he had to borrow a fellow runner’s spikes to compete in the Khelo India Tribal Games here.

Hailing from a small village in Mokhada Taluka of Palghar district, Suraj’s life has been a story of struggles and self-reliance. The first boy to be born on the back of four sisters to a daily wage labourer, Suraj, who belongs to the Warli tribe, has been on his own ever since he joined a state-government run Ashram Shala to study.

It was during a sports event in the school, that he discovered running and ever since competing in races has been the stabilising force in a life with many ups and downs. When Suraj was in the 10th standard, his mother suffered a fall in the house and injured her hip and can’t walk any more. One of his elder sisters passed away last year and three of his younger brothers look up to him for guidance and support.

After completing his school, Suraj moved to Nashik for further studies and fulfilling his sports aspirations but balancing the higher living costs and supporting his family has been a constant juggling act.

“I make a living by participating in the local competitions, cross-country races, from which I earn around Rs 3000 to Rs 5000, every month. From that amount, whatever I manage to save I send it to my father, and also pay for my education, training and other requirements,” said Suraj, who will turn 19 in June this year.

After turning 18, Suraj attempted to get a job in the police department. While he did well in most of the physical tests, he could not clear the mandatory distance in Shot Put and hence missed out.

While getting a job remains Suraj’s priority, he is confident that his performance at the Khelo India Tribal Games would lead to some positive change, pointing out that the Maharashtra government does give some cash awards for the medallists in Khelo India Games.

KITG 26 Website URL https://tribal.kheloindia.gov.in/

ABOUT KHELO INDIA TRIBAL GAMES

The Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) is a dedicated national sporting platform established under the Government of India’s Khelo India initiative, with the specific mandate of identifying, nurturing, and celebrating athletic talent from tribal communities across the country. Rooted in the belief that India’s tribal regions are a vast, largely untapped reservoir of sporting excellence, the Games are designed to provide structured competitive exposure at the highest level while simultaneously honouring the indigenous sporting traditions that have thrived in these communities for centuries. The inaugural edition, being hosted by Chhattisgarh from March 25 to April 3, 2026, will feature 9 sports disciplines — 7 Competitive Sports (Archery, Athletics, Football, Hockey, Swimming, Weightlifting, and Wrestling) and 2 Demonstration Sports (Mallakhamb and Kabaddi) — spread across the venues of Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Ambikapur.