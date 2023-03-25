World Boxing Championship: Indian boxer Saweety Boora beat China's Wang Lina to become world champion in 81kg category (watch)

World Boxing Championship: Indian boxer Saweety Boora beat China's Wang Lina, becomes world champion |

Indian boxer Saweety Boora beat China's Wang Lina 4-3 in the light heavyweight (81kg) to win gold medal for India.

It was a neck-and-neck battle between Saweety and Wang Lina, but the Indian star eventually beat the Chinese boxer by a narrow margin.

Nitu Ghanghas's Gold

Earlier, the young Indian pugilist Nitu Ghanghas was crowned as a World Champion for the first time after registering a sensational victory in the finals of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship in the 48kg category here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

