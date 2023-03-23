Nikhat Zareen & Nitu Ghanghas reach World Boxing Championship final

Star Indian pugilist Nikhar Zareen outfought Colombia's Ingrid Valencia to reach the final of the 50 Kg category, assuring India of at least a silver medal. Earlier in the day Nitu Ghanghas also advanced to the final overpowering Kazhakhstan's Alua Balkibekova after a spit decision.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is developing story, more details are awaited