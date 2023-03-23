 Nikhat Zareen & Nitu Ghanghas reach World Boxing Championship final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNikhat Zareen & Nitu Ghanghas reach World Boxing Championship final

Nikhat Zareen & Nitu Ghanghas reach World Boxing Championship final

Star Indian pugilist Nikhar Zareen outfought Colombia's Ingrid Valencia to reach the final of the 50 Kg category, assuring India of at least a silver medal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
article-image

Star Indian pugilist Nikhar Zareen outfought Colombia's Ingrid Valencia to reach the final of the 50 Kg category, assuring India of at least a silver medal. Earlier in the day Nitu Ghanghas also advanced to the final overpowering Kazhakhstan's Alua Balkibekova after a spit decision.

This is developing story, more details are awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I was poisoned with mercury, Shahid Afridi paid 40-50 lakh': Former Pakistan cricketer's shocking...

'I was poisoned with mercury, Shahid Afridi paid 40-50 lakh': Former Pakistan cricketer's shocking...

Smart cricketing brain & can emerge as leader: Vikram Solanki backs Shubman Gill for future...

Smart cricketing brain & can emerge as leader: Vikram Solanki backs Shubman Gill for future...

Nikhat Zareen & Nitu Ghanghas reach World Boxing Championship final

Nikhat Zareen & Nitu Ghanghas reach World Boxing Championship final

Sunil Gavaskar blasts Rohit Sharma, calls for 'continuity in leadeship': 'Such reasons have no place...

Sunil Gavaskar blasts Rohit Sharma, calls for 'continuity in leadeship': 'Such reasons have no place...

'When top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below': Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on...

'When top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below': Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on...