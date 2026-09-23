'Won't Share The Pillow': Jasprit Bumrah Goes Pillow Shopping In Japan, Banter With Wife Sanjana Ganesan On Social Media Goes Viral | VIDEO

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah found a light-hearted way to unwind in Japan, as a pillow-shopping outing with teammate Axar Patel turned into a viral social media moment.

In an Instagram reel filmed by Axar Patel, Bumrah is seen visiting a Japanese bedding studio and trying out custom-made ergonomic pillows. The pacer undergoes neck-alignment checks and contour measurements as store specialists work to determine the type of support best suited to him.

Patel, who doubled up as the cameraman, can be heard laughing in the background as Bumrah tests the personalised designs. The interaction showcased the friendly camaraderie between the two India teammates, with Bumrah also taking an interest in the precision involved in creating the custom pillows.

However, the most entertaining moment came after the reel reached social media. Bumrah's wife, television presenter Sanjana Ganesan, responded to the video with a playful comment: "You’ve gone ALL THE WAY to Japan to do THIS?” followed by a laughing emoji.

Bumrah was quick to respond to his wife's teasing. “I won’t share the pillow when you ask for it,” he wrote, adding laughing and victory-hand emojis.

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The exchange quickly attracted attention from fans, adding another humorous chapter to Bumrah's off-field moments in Japan. What began as a personalised bedding experience became a social-media talking point thanks to the couple's playful banter.

The video also offered fans a glimpse of Bumrah and Patel away from the intensity of cricket, with the India stars enjoying some downtime and embracing the lighter side of their Japan trip.