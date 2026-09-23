Asian Games Glory At Last! Star Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver Medal In Women's 49 Kg Weightlifting Event

SonyLiv/X

India’s Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026, finally adding an Asian Games medal to her decorated career.

Chanu entered the competition with a major milestone in sight, having previously missed out on the podium at the Asian Games. She finished ninth at the 2014 edition, missed the 2018 Games due to injury and came fourth in the 49kg category at Hangzhou 2023.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Olympic silver medallist arrived in Aichi-Nagoya after winning her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow. Her Asian Games campaign gave her an opportunity to complete her medal collection across the major multi-sport competitions.

Chanu’s silver also ends India’s long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Asian Games. The country’s previous medal in the sport came through Karnam Malleswari, who won silver at the 1998 Bangkok Games.

For Chanu, the silver marks another significant achievement in an illustrious career that already includes an Olympic silver medal, a world title and multiple Commonwealth Games gold medals. She can now add an Asian Games silver to that collection.