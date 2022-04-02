Women's World Cup: Boost for Australia as Ellyse Perry set to return for final against England

In a major boost for Australia, superstar Ellyse Perry is set to be back for the World Cup final against England on Sunday.

Apart from missing this tournamen't semifinal against West Indies, the 31-year-old was forced to watch her side’s T20 World Cup triumph against India at the MCG from the sideline in 2020 after a hamstring injury ended her tournament.

She is expected to play against England at Hagley Oval after missing Australia’s last two matches with back spasms.

Perry got through a high intensity batting and fielding session in Christchurch on Friday. She also trained on Saturday and captain Meg Lanning indicated, barring a setback, she would play.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:58 AM IST