Women's U-19 One-Day Trophy 2023: Mumbai Crowned Champions After 8-Wicket Win Over Maharashtra

Producing some solid all-round performances Mumbai in convincing fashion defeated Maharashtra by eight wickets in the final of the BCCI Women’s Under-19 One Day Trophy Cricket Tournament, played at the Dr. P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Mumbai captain Zeal D’Mello’s decision to bowl first was justified by the medium pacers Hurley Gala (4 for 23) and Ashwini Nishad (3 for 24) as they bowled in tandem to destroy the Maharashtra innings.

The Maharashtra batters, unable to negotiate the quick deliveries were dismissed for 89 runs in 33.3 overs. Samruddhi Dale was the lone batter who managed a double figure with 29 before being run out at the end.

Easy chase for Mumbai

Chasing an easy target, Mumbai innings suffered an early setback when opener Sadhvi Sanjay was out caught and bowled by Aditi Waghmare for just two runs and the scoreboard reading 4 runs for 1 wicket in the second over.

But, the other opener Sanika Chalke and Saloni Kushte batted confidently and solidly as they stitched together a massive 83-run, second wicket partnership in 14.5 overs to put Mumbai on the threshold of victory.

Sanika top-scored with a 49-ball 43 runs which included nine boundaries while Saloni scored a composed unbeaten 33 runs with five hits to the ropes as Mumbai easily crossed the finish line with plenty to spare.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 89 all out, 33.3 overs (Samruddhi Dale 29; Hurley Gala 4 for 23, Ashwini Nishad 3 for 24, Kashish 2 for 4) lost to Mumbai 92 for 2 wickets, 17.2 overs (Sanika Chalke 43 (49b, 9x4s), Saloni Kushte 33 (5x4s).

