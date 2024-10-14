 Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India & Pakistan Crash Out As Latter Fail To Chase Down 111 Against New Zealand
New Zealand bowl out Pakistan for 56 in Group B's final pool match on Monday in Dubai.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
article-image

Indian women's team have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 as New Zealand registered a resounding win over Pakistan on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing a modest 111 for victory, Fatima Sana and co. crashed to 56 all out as the White Ferns sealed a semi-final berth alongside Australia from Group A.

article-image

The Women in Blue were at Pakistan's mercy after suffering a narrow nine-run loss to Australia on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The White Ferns necessarily needed to win to progress to the semi-finals, while Pakistan needed to chase the score of 111 only in 10.4 overs to beat New Zealand and India on net run-rate to seal a spot in the top four.

Had Pakistan won, even not within the stipulated overs, India would have gone through to the top four. However, it was Australia's Trans-Tasman rivals, who progressed to the top four.

Only Fatima Sana and Muneeba Ali made it to double-figures in Pakistan's embarrassing batting display:

While the Women in Green put on an admirable bowling performance despite dropping a staggering eight catches, they restricted the opposition to 110. With the surface gripping, New Zealand's bowlers used it to excellent effect, leaving Pakistan's batters dazed.

Amelia Kerr finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2.4-0-14-3, while Eden Carson had a haul of 3-1-7-2. Rosemary Mair, Lee Tahuhu, and Fran Jones snared one scalp each, fashioning a 54-run win for their side.

As far as Group B goes, West Indies, South Africa, and England are in contention to join Australia and New Zealand in the semi-finals.

