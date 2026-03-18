'Woh Thodi Na Aayega': CSK's Shivam Dube & Wife Anjum Hilariously Reveal Ahmedabad To Mumbai Train Journey After T20 WC26 Win | VIDEO

Shivam Dube and his wife Anjum have recalled their train journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai after winning the T20 World Cup 2026. Having lifted the tournament, Dube was in a dilemma as all flights back to Mumbai were fully booked. Desperate to reach home, the left-hander all-rounder sneaked into a train journey unnoticed in what has become a viral story.

Dube revealed that they came by Sayyaji Express, and only got to the platform after the train arrived. As soon as they got in, he hid himself in the upper berth, trying to stay away from possible fan interactions. When the ticket collector came to check his ticket, he questioned whether it was the cricketer who had just won the World Cup hours ago.

"Woh Thodi Na Aayega. Aap kya baat kar rahe ho (Why will he come here, what are you even saying)," Dube told the ticket collector as re-told in interview with Sambhavna Seth.

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Dube revealed that a stranger later came to his rescue. The fellow passenger said, "Dube has just won the world cup. He would be busy partying."

The TC then walked away having confirmed the details.

Upon reaching the city, the Indian cricketer sought assistance from local police to avoid crowds. Authorities reportedly provided him with an escort to ensure a smooth exit from the station.

After the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Dube decided to return home by train when flights to Mumbai were unavailable.

The cricketer boarded an early-morning train along with his wife and a friend, booking seats in a third-AC coach. The decision was largely practical, as the train offered the quickest available way to reach Mumbai during the travel disruption.