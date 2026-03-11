'I Wore A Cap, Mask And…': Shivam Dube Reflects On Secretive Train Journey From Ahmedabad To Mumbai After Team India's T20 World Cup Triumph

Shivam Dube/Instagram

India’s historic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 produced many memorable moments on the field, but an unusual off-field story involving Shivam Dube has also captured fans’ attention. The Indian all-rounder reportedly travelled from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a third-AC train coach shortly after the final due to flight disruptions.

Train Journey After World Cup Final

According to The Indian Express, following India’s dominant win over New Zealand national cricket team in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Dube decided to return home by train when flights to Mumbai were unavailable.

The cricketer boarded an early-morning train along with his wife and a friend, booking seats in a third-AC coach. The decision was largely practical, as the train offered the quickest available way to reach Mumbai during the travel disruption.

Trying to Avoid Being Recognised

Despite being a newly crowned world champion, Dube attempted to travel quietly to avoid being recognised by fans. According to reports, he wore a cap, a mask and a full-sleeved T-shirt while boarding the train early in the morning. “I wore a cap, a mask and a full-sleeved T-shirt. It was a 5.10 am train, so we hoped there would not be many people on the platform," Dube told The Indian Express.

He also waited inside a car until just minutes before the train’s departure to reduce the chances of being spotted at the station. Once inside the coach, he climbed to the top berth to stay out of sight during the journey.

There was even a close call when a ticket checker asked about his identity, but the situation passed without him being recognised.

Reason Behind the Quick Return

Dube later revealed that the main reason behind his hurried trip was family. His four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter were waiting for him at home in Mumbai, and he wanted to reunite with them as soon as possible after the tournament.

The journey lasted around eight hours, and although it went smoothly, Dube remained cautious about being recognised when the train arrived in Mumbai.

Police Escort After Arrival

Upon reaching the city, the Indian cricketer sought assistance from local police to avoid crowds. Authorities reportedly provided him with an escort to ensure a smooth exit from the station.

India had earlier sealed a massive victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup final, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs to lift the trophy and script history.

While the team’s triumph sparked nationwide celebrations, Dube’s humble train journey highlighted a personal side of the cricketer, one eager to get back home to family despite the fame that followed a World Cup victory.