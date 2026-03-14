'Woh Fast Bowlers Ka Usman Tariq Hai': Pakistan Selector Aaqib Javed Makes Bizarre Jasprit Bumrah Comparison To Controversial Spinner

Pakistan chief selector Aaqib Javed has triggered a massive debate on social media. Javed hailed India's Jasprit Bumrah as one of the most difficult bowlers to face in the modern era. He said that Bumrah was 'not a normal bowler' and had a different action.

He then bizarrely compared Bumrah to current Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq. Trying to explain his point, Javed said, "Woh Fast Bowlers Ka Usman Tariq Hai."

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“In today’s era, across this entire World Cup, there is only one bowler like that - Bumrah. Because he is different. He is not a normal bowler. Even his action is unusual," Javed said in a press conference.

Bumrah finished the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets alongside Varun Chakravarthy. He delivered his best bowling figures, picking up 4/15 in the final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers of his era thanks to his dominance across formats. While Tariq has done well since his debut, it is a bizarre thing to compare one of the greats to a rookie who has played less than 20 international games.

Tariq remains controversial with his action being a major talking point. The mystery spinner has been twice been called for suspect action. Tariq's pauses before he delivers the ball, and the likes of Cameron Green in the past have accused him of chucking.