'Bumrah Jo Slower Ball Karta Hai...': Pakistan-Born Pacer Zahoor Khan Claims Teaching India Star During Mumbai Indians Stint | VIDEO

UAE pacer Zahoor Khan has claimed that he taught India's Jasprit Bumrah learnt his lethal slower ball. In a now viral video, the Pakistan-born fast bowler said that Bumrah had asked him for his tricks during a training session while at Mumbai Indians during the 2020 season. Zahoor had joined the MI team as a net bowler with the tournament being played in the Middle East that year.

"Let me tell you a story. Bumrah used to bowl slower balls before, but with normal action. Zaheer Khan told me to show my video where I bowled a maiden over. Bumrah looked at it and asked me, ‘Brother, what are you bowling here?’ I said they were slower balls. Then he asked me how I bowl them,” Zahoor said in a YouTube video.

Zahoor later revealed that he told Bumrah he would show it to him during practice. A few days later, the Indian fast bowler quizzed him on his grip and how to deliver the slower one with the same arm speed. Bumrah tried and it was mightily impressed.

"So he bowled and said, ’this is the next level thing.’ I mean, I’m a player for UAE right now and he’s a world-class bowler. So I really liked that thing that he’s such a big star and he was asking me,” he concluded.