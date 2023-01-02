e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Without him...': Sachin Tendulkar pays heartwarming tribute to late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on death anniversary

'Without him...': Sachin Tendulkar pays heartwarming tribute to late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on death anniversary

Achrekar, who served as Tendulkar's childhood coach, was born in 1932.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Achrekar, who served as Tendulkar's childhood coach, was born in 1932.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to remember this coach and wrote a heartwarming post as a tribute to his coach, to the "Dronacharya of his life".

"He taught me technique, discipline and most importantly, to respect the game. I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn't have been the same cricketer," tweeted Tendulkar.

Achrekar passed away at the age of 87 in January 2019.

The Dronacharya awardee, who has blessed Indian cricket with the likes of Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, used to train cricketers at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Tendulkar is the highest amount of runs in Test cricket. He has 15,921 runs in 200 matches at an average of over 53 with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He scored 49 centuries and 96 centuries in the format.

Read Also
'There will never be another...': Sachin Tendulkar leads tribute to Brazil football legend Pele
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Please avoid visiting him': Family left concerned over flurry of visitors to meet injured Rishabh...

'Please avoid visiting him': Family left concerned over flurry of visitors to meet injured Rishabh...

'Can easily afford a driver...': Kapil Dev on Rishabh Pant's accident

'Can easily afford a driver...': Kapil Dev on Rishabh Pant's accident

WATCH: Sourav Ganguly drops major hint for possible biopic on his career, fans say 'Eagerly awaiting...

WATCH: Sourav Ganguly drops major hint for possible biopic on his career, fans say 'Eagerly awaiting...

It's legal: MCC approves Michael Neser's controversial juggling catch in BBL match

It's legal: MCC approves Michael Neser's controversial juggling catch in BBL match

'Stay with your wife, don't return to cricket': KL Rahul gets brutally trolled after posting New...

'Stay with your wife, don't return to cricket': KL Rahul gets brutally trolled after posting New...