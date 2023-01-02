'Without him...': Sachin Tendulkar pays heartwarming tribute to late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on death anniversary

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Achrekar, who served as Tendulkar's childhood coach, was born in 1932.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to remember this coach and wrote a heartwarming post as a tribute to his coach, to the "Dronacharya of his life".

"He taught me technique, discipline and most importantly, to respect the game. I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn't have been the same cricketer," tweeted Tendulkar.

I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn’t have been the same cricketer. pic.twitter.com/JQ8uijHD9Y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2023

Achrekar passed away at the age of 87 in January 2019.

The Dronacharya awardee, who has blessed Indian cricket with the likes of Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, used to train cricketers at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Tendulkar is the highest amount of runs in Test cricket. He has 15,921 runs in 200 matches at an average of over 53 with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He scored 49 centuries and 96 centuries in the format.