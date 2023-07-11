 Wimbledon 2023: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Crashes Out After QF Defeat Against Elina Svitolina
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWimbledon 2023: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Crashes Out After QF Defeat Against Elina Svitolina

Wimbledon 2023: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Crashes Out After QF Defeat Against Elina Svitolina

Iga Swiatek, who was on a 14-match winning streak, went down 5-6, 7-6, 2-6 against former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
article-image

Top seed Iga Swiatek crashed out of Wimbledon 2023 on Tuesday after losing against Elina Svitolina in the women's singles quarterfinals in London.

Swiatek, who was on a 14-match winning streak, went down 5-6, 7-6, 2-6 against former world No. 3 Svitolina, who will be playing in the Wimbledon semis for the second time in her career after 2019.

The nearly three-hour victory was Svitolina's seventh career win against a World No. 1 and her first since she beat the then top-ranked Simona Halep to win the Rome Open in 2018.

It was also her fourth win over a major champion this fortnight, as she also defeated Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka.

With Svitolina's win, an unseeded finalist is guaranteed out of the top half of the draw.

She'll next face Czech Marketa Vondrousova, the 2019 Roland Garros finalist ranked No. 43, who upset No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula on No. 1 Court, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Read Also
Wimbledon 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas Suffers Shock Defeat vs Chris Eubanks In 5-Set Thriller
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Wimbledon 2023: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Crashes Out After QF Defeat Against Elina Svitolina

Wimbledon 2023: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Crashes Out After QF Defeat Against Elina Svitolina

WI vs IND: Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal's India Debut In 1st Test, Shubman Gill To Bat At...

WI vs IND: Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal's India Debut In 1st Test, Shubman Gill To Bat At...

F1: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To Formula One, Replaces Nyck de Vries At AlphaTauri For Rest of 2023

F1: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To Formula One, Replaces Nyck de Vries At AlphaTauri For Rest of 2023

'Brij Bhushan Is A Gunda': DCW Head Demands Jail For WFI Chief For Misbehaving, Breaking Mic Of TV...

'Brij Bhushan Is A Gunda': DCW Head Demands Jail For WFI Chief For Misbehaving, Breaking Mic Of TV...

'Deepak Chahar Is Like A Drug, Won't See Him Mature In My Lifetime': MS Dhoni Trolls CSK Pacer

'Deepak Chahar Is Like A Drug, Won't See Him Mature In My Lifetime': MS Dhoni Trolls CSK Pacer