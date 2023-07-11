Wimbledon 2023: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Crashes Out After QF Defeat Against Elina Svitolina

Top seed Iga Swiatek crashed out of Wimbledon 2023 on Tuesday after losing against Elina Svitolina in the women's singles quarterfinals in London.

Swiatek, who was on a 14-match winning streak, went down 5-6, 7-6, 2-6 against former world No. 3 Svitolina, who will be playing in the Wimbledon semis for the second time in her career after 2019.

The nearly three-hour victory was Svitolina's seventh career win against a World No. 1 and her first since she beat the then top-ranked Simona Halep to win the Rome Open in 2018.

It was also her fourth win over a major champion this fortnight, as she also defeated Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka.

With Svitolina's win, an unseeded finalist is guaranteed out of the top half of the draw.

She'll next face Czech Marketa Vondrousova, the 2019 Roland Garros finalist ranked No. 43, who upset No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula on No. 1 Court, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

