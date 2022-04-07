‘Wimbledon? Can’t wait': Serena Williams rubbishes retirement rumours after split with long-time coach

US tennis great Serena Williams has swatted away rumours that she will be retiring following her split with long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The former World No.1 has not played since she limped out of Round One of Wimbledon last year.

The 40-year-old took to Instagrammed a video with NFL star Aaron Rodgers, where the 23-time can be heard saying: “We've been talking about my comeback and he's been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon. Can't wait!”

Rodgers jokes he is Williams' 'hype man', before saying: “Wimbledon? What about the US Open?”

Williams replies: 'Wimbledon is before the US Open! I have to play Wimbledon first!”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:54 PM IST