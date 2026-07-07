Wimbledon 2026: Alexander Zverev Beats Jiri Lehecka To Reach His First Quarter-Final | X

Alexander Zverev reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in his career after defeating Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in a hard-fought fourth-round match on Tuesday. The German second seed won 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(6) to book his place in the last eight at the All England Club.

Zverev started strongly by taking the opening set 6-4 before edging a closely contested second set 7-5. Lehecka fought back to claim the third set 6-3 and force the match into a tense fourth set, where both players pushed each other to the limit. Zverev held his nerve in the tie-break, winning it 8-6 to seal the victory in four sets.

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The German fired 12 aces and won 82 percent of points on his first serve, while also converting two of his six break-point opportunities. Lehecka struck 14 aces and put up a spirited fight but could convert only one of his eight break points.

With the victory, Zverev finally broke his Wimbledon quarter-final barrier after several previous attempts. The result keeps alive his hopes of winning a maiden Grand Slam title as he moves into the quarter-finals of the grass-court major for the first time.