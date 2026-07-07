 'True Tennis Fan': Viral Video Shows Wimbledon King Roger Federer Sitting Alone In Royal Box
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HomeSports'True Tennis Fan': Viral Video Shows Wimbledon King Roger Federer Sitting Alone In Royal Box

'True Tennis Fan': Viral Video Shows Wimbledon King Roger Federer Sitting Alone In Royal Box

Roger Federer's love for tennis won hearts after a viral video showed the eight-time Wimbledon champion sitting alone in the Royal Box long after most VIP guests had left. The Swiss legend stayed back to watch Alexander Zverev and Jiri Lehecka's late-night Centre Court clash, with fans hailing him as a "true tennis fan" and the enduring "King of Wimbledon."

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, July 07, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
'True Tennis Fan': Viral Video Shows Wimbledon King Roger Federer Sitting Alone In Royal Box

Roger Federer once again showed why he is regarded as the King of Wimbledon, even without stepping onto Centre Court. The Swiss great was spotted sitting alone in the Royal Box long after fellow VIP guests had left, watching every point of the late-night match. The heartwarming moment quickly went viral, with fans hailing the eight-time champion as a "true tennis fan" whose love for the sport remains as strong as ever.

A heartwarming video of the 20-time Grand Slam champion sitting alone in Wimbledon's iconic Royal Box has gone viral on social media, with fans praising the former World No. 1 for his humility and unwavering love for the sport.

As the day's action stretched late into the evening, most of the celebrities and distinguished guests who had occupied the Royal Box headed home after British qualifier Arthur Fery's marathon five-set victory over Grigor Dimitrov. With Alexander Zverev and Jiri Lehecka still battling under the Centre Court roof, Federer chose to stay.

Videos and photographs of Federer sitting alone quickly spread across social media, with many calling him a "true tennis fan" who didn't leave simply because his own appearance at the Championships had ended.

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Federer's connection with Wimbledon is unmatched in the modern era. The Swiss maestro won a record eight men's singles titles at the All England Club between 2003 and 2017, including an incredible run of five consecutive championships from 2003 to 2007. He reached a further four finals, taking his tally to 12 Wimbledon title matches, and spent years turning Centre Court into his own stage with his effortless style and remarkable consistency.

Even after retiring in 2022, Federer remains one of the tournament's most beloved figures, with fans and fellow players alike continuing to regard him as the true King of Wimbledon.

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