Wimbledon 2024 Men’s Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Title Clash 2.0?

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz | Credits: Twitter

The defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will take on each other in the men's singles Wimbledon 2024 Final on Sunday. This will be the repeat of last year's Wimbledon Final, where Alcaraz defeated then-defending champion Djokovic to clinch his second Grand Slam title after winning the US Open triumph in 2022.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have had a brilliant run in the Wimbledon 2024. The Spainard began his title defence with win a win over Mark Lajal in the first round. In the second round, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in order to advance to the next round, where he overcame a tough battle against Francis Tiafoe.

In the pre-quarterfinals, the World No.3 defeated Ugo Humbert in four sets and qualified for the quarterfinals, where he had another four-set win over Amercian player Tommy Paul. In the semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in four sets. Alcaraz lost the opening set but bounced back in the next three sets to qualify for the Final.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, kicked off his quest for the record-extending 25th Grand Slam title with three straight-set win over Czech Republic Vit Kopirova in the first round. In the following round, the Serbian tennis star had to overcome Jacob Fearnley's challenge to make it to the third round, where he defeated Alexei Popyrin in four sets.

In the fourth round, Djokovic had an easy win over Holger Rune in the three sets to advance to quarterfinal, where he received a walkover after Alex de Minaur withdrew from the tournament due to injury. In the semifinal, Djokovic ended Italy's Lorenzo Musetti's run in the Wimbledon by defeating him in three sets.

When to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Final?

The Wimbledon Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic is scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM IST

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Final?

The Wimbledon Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network. Those who prefer to watch the title clash can tune in to Disney + Hotstar.